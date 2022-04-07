Rey Mysterio lent his boots to former World Champion at WrestleMania 38

WWE legend Rey Mysterio apparently lent his boots to former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya at WrestleMania 38.

Mysterio teamed up with his son Dominik to take on The Miz and the debuting Logan Paul. Paul and The Miz would emerge victorious in the match, only for the A-Lister to turn on his social media mega-star partner, delivering a Skull Crushing Finale to the YouTuber in the middle of the ring. Natalya also competed in a tag team match at WrestleMania, teaming with Shayna Baszler to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a multi-team match won by Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Rey and Nattie, though, shared a surprising connection at the Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in History, as the Queen of Harts took to Twitter to explain. In her tweet, she thanked Mysterio for lending her a pair of his custom-made wrestling boots, calling him "one of a kind".

"Thank you for lending me your wrestling boots for #WrestleMania @reymysterio The boots are one of a kind customs from @Pirma_Oficial— and REY MYSTERIO is a one of a kind person for always helping his friends. The best!!!!!" Nattie said.

Rey Mysterio took to Twitter to respond to Natalya's praise

Rey then took to social media to respond to Nattie's post with some words of appreciation and a kind message.

Using a fire emoji to describe how the boots looked on Natalya, the Master of the 619 told the Canadian-born star that she was welcome to borrow them at any time.

With the Logan Paul feud now behind him, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have a new challenge to contend with in the form of Veer Mahan, who finally arrived on RAW this past Monday, attacking the two men.

What do you think of Rey lending his boots to Natalya? Did you enjoy their matches at WrestleMania 38? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

