Rey Mysterio is a living legend. He has one of the better talents to come out of WCW. Once given the opportunity, he also shined in WWE. Rey Mysterio became a 2-time WWE World Champion and held multiple titles with the company.

His recent feud Brock Lesnar was a breath of fresh air and re-introduced his son, Dominik, to the WWE Universe. Dominik is currently involved in a feud with Seth Rollins. Their match is set for WWE SummerSlam. Rey Mysterio and Dominik were guests on the Keepin it 100' podcast where they talked about Dominik's goals and moments from Rey Mysterio's career. During their interview, Rey revealed who he would like to team up with if given a chance.

Rey Mysterio would team up with Sasha Banks for a tag match

Konnan asked Dominik which female WWE Superstars he would team up for a potential Mixed-Match Challenge if given the opportunity. Dominik was unsure, but Rey Mysterio answered with Sasha Banks. He said:

"I would love to do a tag match with Sasha [Banks.] I think she trained Lucha for a minute. She even went down to Mexico and trained there for a minute with Kalisto. But yeah, Sasha and Bayley love that Lucha Libre style man. They're hungry. They're really hungry."

It would certainly be interesting if this ever came to pass. Assuming that the WWE Mixed Match Challenge ever returned, Rey Mysterio could get his wish.

