Rey Mysterio makes bold demand to Roman Reigns ahead of SmackDown

The clash between Rey Mysterio and current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the most highly-anticipated clashes at the upcoming Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

However, it seems like Mysterio doesn't want to wait until Sunday as he has issued a bold demand to Reigns ahead of this week's SmackDown. The former WWE Champion recently took to Twitter and said he wants the Hell In A Cell match with Reigns for the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

"It’s eating me up inside. I can’t wait any longer. I want the Hell In A Cell match tomorrow night. @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle," said Rey Mysterio.

It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief will accept the demand made by Rey Mysterio.

Roman Reigns has made his feud with Rey Mysterio personal by attacking Dominik

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were in the midst of defending their SmackDown Tag Team titles this past June 11 against The Usos when Reigns attacked both of them.

The Tribal Chief's beating was especially severe against Dominik. During the closing segment on last week's SmackDown episode, Rey Mysterio challenged Roman to a match inside Hell In a Cell.

The WWE legend then proceeded to surprise attack Reigns with a kendo stick. When Reigns got the upper hand in the fight, Dominik tried to help his father. However, he was on the receiving end of another brutal assault from the Universal Champion as Reigns threw him outside the ring.

Mysterio's request for a Hell In A Cell match was approved by Paul Heyman on behalf of Roman Reigns. However, based on the latest tweet by The Master Of The 619, it is evident that he wants to settle the issue with Reigns on this week's SmackDown itself.

