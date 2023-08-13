Rey Mysterio may already have a target on his back after winning the WWE US title

Rey Mysterio pulled off a surprise victory over Austin Theory to secure the WWE US title on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Being a veteran of the company, the industry, and, moreover, a legend of the blue brand, the championship win was a great moment for the 2023 Hall of Famer. However, Theory held the title for a good 257 days.

Perhaps, the 26-year-old WWE star may be looking to regain SmackDown's top prize. Despite losing the belt last week, Theory shared a few stories on his Instagram handle with it. Check out the screenshots below:

Austin Theory sends cryptic messages after losing the US title to Rey Mysterio.

Along with the stories, the first picture from the right was a post he shared on his social media with the caption, 'Always go and get it.' You can check out the post here.

Dutch Mantell believes Austin Theory should dethrone the WWE Hall of Famer

Rey Mysterio's win may have been bittersweet, as the end of the line could realistically mean LWO splitting up. Santos Escobar, who was originally the number-one contender for Theory's championship, suffered an injury caused by the latter.

Dutch Mantell discussed the scope of the sudden turn of events on SmackDown. According to the legendary veteran, the former champion needs to be built up again, considering he was "dying" as a performer. During the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated:

"Hey, I liked it! I'm looking at Theory, and Theory is kind of dying right now. So beat him and then start something new with him. So, now he and Rey will go back and forth, and he can retake it. Then you've got to work Santos back into it. See, what WWE is doing now, we look at it like it's full. But they are going against the grain. They are doing the stuff you don't expect. And not all of it will work. This is not an exact science."

Will Austin Theory regain the United States Championship, or will the LWO disband with Santos Escobar and the WWE Hall of Famer on opposite ends? All of a sudden, the title program got interesting on the blue brand.

Do you think Rey Mysterio's US title reign will be short-lived? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

