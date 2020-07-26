Rey Mysterio to meet Vince McMahon over WWE future after 'losing eye' at Extreme Rules

At WWE Extreme Rules the unthinkable happened to Rey Mysterio when he 'lost his eye' in an 'Eye for an Eye' match against Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins won and then promptly vomited when he saw what he had done to Rey Mysterio, who was holding his eye out in his hand. Of course, all of this was in kayfabe and that was actually a fake eye, but the angle was perfect to write Rey Mysterio off WWE television once and for all, should he decide to not re-sign with WWE.

However, now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestleTalk) has reported that Rey Mysterio is finally set to meet with Vince McMahon, where they will be negotiating his contract with WWE. This meeting will likely determine Rey Mysterio's future in WWE.

Rey Mysterio meeting Vince McMahon to determine WWE future

It has been reported over the last several weeks that Rey Mysterio has been working in WWE without an actual contract. This came after the contract that he had signed back in September of 2018 had expired. It was further reported that Rey Mysterio did not re-sign his WWE contract as when he asked the company for a raise in pay, it was rejected by Vince McMahon. This had come during the pandemic and only weeks after WWE released a number of Superstars as a part of their cost-cutting measures. Vince McMahon did not want to immediately give Rey Mysterio a pay-rise so soon after those Superstars were released from the company.

Okay so honestly, I loved the match. Seth vs Rey was great and hilarious as a wrestling fan. The ending was iffy, but this was very different and I can appreciate that.



May divide opinion, just my take.#EyeForAnEye #WWE #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/bICOiTIyyw — 𝘈𝘯𝘪𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 (@PWOrator) July 20, 2020

However, it has been reported that the higher-ups in WWE, including Vince McMahon, is eager to see Rey Mysterio re-sign with WWE now as they hope that the former World Heavyweight Champion won't sign with another promotion.

It has now been reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rey Mysterio is set to meet with Vince McMahon sometime soon so that they can discuss the contract situation.

“The last word is that the sides are not far from a deal and McMahon and Mysterio would be meeting once again soon to try and finalize things.”

With Rey Mysterio wanting his son to debut in WWE and to wrestle alongside him in a tag team match, that is going to be an important part of whether Rey Mysterio re-signs with WWE. At this point, with Rey Mysterio set to meet Vince McMahon, anything can happen.