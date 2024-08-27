Rey Mysterio must bow down and unmask publically, says major WWE name, if he wants forgiveness

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has immortalized his name in the company's history books as one of the greatest high-flyers of his generation. However, Dominik Mysterio stated he won't stop calling him a deadbeat and forgive him unless he gets on his knees and unmasks himself.

Dominik Mysterio stopped being a fan of his father when the WWE Hall of Famer prioritized work over him when the second-generation star was growing up. A few years ago, he turned his back on the Master of 619 and aligned with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, the host Peter Rosenberg asked Dom if there was any way he could forgive his father and stop calling him a deadbeat. The Judgment Day member explained how Rey Mysterio must bow down and unmask publically for it. He added that he would carry the legacy and be called the greatest Mysterio when he gets the mask.

"He [Rey Mysterio] would have to publically get on his knees in the middle of the ring in front of me, take off his mask; unmask himself willingly, hand it to me like he's presenting it to me like some sort of offering and declaring that I'm the greatest Mysterio of all time. And, as he gives it to me, he'll get down and bow to me. I'll take them mask and obviously carry on the legacy as the greatest Mysterio ever," Dom said. [From 16:14 to 16:41]

Rey Mysterio's Latino World Order lost to Dominik Mysterio's The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio has had an on-and-off feud with his son, Dominik, and had a few matches as well. After defeating Dirty Dom at WrestleMania 39, Rey's Latino World Order moved to Friday Night SmackDown and spent time away from The Judgment Day.

Earlier this year, both teams ended up on the same brand during the annual WWE Draft. However, Dominik Mysterio scored a victory over Rey when he teamed up with Liv Morgan and took on his father alongside Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team match.

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Latino World Order lost to The Judgment Day in an Eight-Man Tag Team match. In the end, Liv Morgan's assistance allowed Dirty Dom to capitalize and score a win for his team.

Please credit the Cheap Heat podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any transcription.

