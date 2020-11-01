Rey Mysterio opens up about the Aalyah-Murphy relationship after SmackDown

On this past week's SmackDown, there was a huge twist in the Murphy-Mysterio family storyline, with Aalyah Mysterio, Rey Mysterio's daughter, siding with Murphy and even kissing him.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio were guests on Talking Smack following SmackDown, where the two spoke to Sami Zayn and special guest Kevin Owens about what went down on the Blue brand.

Rey Mysterio talks about Aalyah and Murphy's relationship on SmackDown

Sami Zayn asked Dominik and Rey Mysterio what was going through their mind after witnessing Aalyah Mysterio kiss Murphy. Dominik, Aalyah's sister, said that he was shocked and surprised and was still processing what he witnessed.

Rey Mysterio spoke about his daughter Aalyah and had this to say:

"She's not thinking. She's now put herself in a bad situation. She has seen what has happened to me, first of all, then to Dominik."

Zayn then asked Mysterio if he was feeling betrayed as Murphy had previously inflicted a lot of pain on him. Mysterio said that the situation with Aalyah has "turned out into a mess":

"I try not to blame myself because her motive to be here in the first place was to support her brother, Dominik. She came and supported Dominik because he was making his debut, he was kicking off his career with WWE. So, that just turned out into a mess."

Kevin Owens, who was also on the panel, said that he wouldn't want to be in the situation that Rey Mysterio is in right now. Zayn asked Mysterio if he has an obligation as a father to support his daughter, to which he had this to say:

"I have to get to the bottom of this. I have to find out if she's being manipulated, if it's coming out of her heart and she truly has feelings for Murphy. I have to understand exactly where this all began and how it began."

Rey Mysterio looked distraught at what had happened on SmackDown this past week and wanted to get to the bottom of his daughter's decision to be with Murphy.

