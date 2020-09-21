WCW legend Konan recently posted a photo of himself on Twitter along with WWE legend Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. As you can see below, this is one of the rare recent photos we have of Rey Mysterio unmasked:

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have been feuding with Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy in recent months. Seth Rollins went after Rey Mysterio's eye, leading to the Eye For An Eye match which was won by Rollins. This led to Dominik finally making his WWE debut at SummerSlam. Rey and Dominik went on to team up at WWE Payback to beat Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy.

A few weeks ago on RAW, we saw the Mysterio family, including Rey's wife and daughter, finally get their revenge on Buddy Murphy. The Mysterio family unloaded on Murphy forcing him to quit the match with Dominik.

We saw Dominik face Seth Rollins in a steel cage match last week on WWE RAW, with Rollins picking up the win.

Konnan on the advice he gave Dominik Mysterio

Vince McMahon qui félicite Dominik Mysterio après son 1er match, c'est trop mignon 💜 pic.twitter.com/MZ73Xk0pxV — TOTAL CATCH (@catch_foot) September 13, 2020

Konnan was recently a guest on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo and during the interview, he revealed what advice he had given Dominik:

Just, you know — this is something Rey has been wanting for a long time. So it was like, ‘Bro, you have no idea.’ Because Rey is the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet. And I was like, ‘Bro, you have such a beautiful dad, and the only thing he ever wanted for you to do was to wrestle. And now you’re giving it to him. Because he didn’t decide to wrestle till like, a couple years ago. He wanted to play football and do other stuff. And I said, ‘Okay, so now there’s a lot of pressure on you. People are gonna expect more because you’re Rey Mysterio Jr. The main thing is to train, and stay humble.’ H/T: 411Mania

Dominik made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam earlier this year, losing to Seth Rollins. Dominik has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young Superstars in WWE.