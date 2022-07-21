"So good" - Rey Mysterio showers praise on legendary WWE Superstar's heel turn

During his long and illustrious career, Rey Mysterio has been part of countless memorable storylines, but one that is particularly remembered is his feud with Batista. Their rivalry in the late 2000s was one of the hottest angles of the time and gave Mysterio a chance to work a program against his former tag team partner.

After coming up short in the World Heavyweight Championship fatal four-way match at Bragging Rights 2009, Batista and Rey exchanged more than just a few words. The Animal accused Mysterio of stabbing him in the back and proceeded to attack his former partner. The post-match beating led to a full blown feud between the two.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio shared his thoughts on working with Batista:

"I was tag team champion with Batista as well, and to be able to do a storyline with Dave, it just felt really good. I hadn't done a big storyline with one of my partners or a tag team partner that I had held the belts with. So doing it with Dave and the turn from Dave - I don't think people saw it coming until of course he snatched me from the neck and then just yelled in my face, 'You were supposed to be my friend'. That turn was just so good. So good. The intensity of Dave was one of the best and I enjoyed working against him." [49:23 - 50:05]

Rey Mysterio could be the one to induct Batista into the WWE Hall of Fame next year

Batista was initially set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to COVID restrictions. As a result, the former WWE Champion was shifted to the class of 2021, but due to certain reservations, he could not be part of the ceremony.

Nonetheless, Batista confirmed that he will be going into the Hall of Fame in the future.

With their storied history on-screen and their friendship behind the scenes, it is plausible that Rey Mysterio will induct Batista into the WWE Hall of Fame next year.

