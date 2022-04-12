Backstage update on why Rey Mysterio did not appear on this week's RAW – Reports

A report has revealed why WWE legend Rey Mysterio didn't appear on the latest episode of RAW.

Rey and his son Dominik have been regulars on the red brand. The first father-son duo to hold the tag team titles was in a segment with Veer Mahaan on the previous RAW episode after they lost to The Miz & Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38. In the latest episode, Dominik faced Mahaan. Veer dominated the bout and won.

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion wasn't present at ringside due to a medical problem. Dave Meltzer confirmed the news on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

There's been no update on the exact issue, and WWE announced nothing during the show. WWE initially planned for Rey to take on Veer this week after his brutal attack on The Mysterios. Due to Rey's medical condition, Dominik replaced his father in the face-off. The date of Rey's return is still unknown.

Rey Mysterio sends a heartfelt message to Dominik

Recently, Rey Mysterio sent out a heartfelt message to Dominik on his 25th birthday.

Dominik, born on April 5, is now an in-ring partner to his father, a living legend. The master of 619 took to Instagram to show his love for his son. Rey Mysterio wished his son luck for the future with some golden words of advice:

"Happy 25th Birthday son!! We had a heavy schedule going into Mania and hope that now that the pressure has diminished you are enjoying your day!! So proud of your accomplishments and thankful with God for letting me be by your side to experience it first hand, continue on your path of success and strive always for the greatest version of you. Grind never stops and seek new goals always!! Love You Son! WM 19 2003, our first mania together, at the age of 5………19 years later at age 25, WM 38 teaming up on your first Mania debut! Feliz cumpleaños mijo, Te amo cabron!! #GodIsGreat #VivaLaRaza"

On the latest episode of RAW, Dominik Mysterio got stretchered out of the arena due to Veer Mahaan's vicious attack during their match. We'll have to wait and see if Dominik is present for next week's RAW.

Do you think Rey Mysterio can register a victory over Veer Mahaan? Sound off below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh