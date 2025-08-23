  • home icon
By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 23, 2025 14:44 GMT
Rey Mysterio. [Image credits: wwe.com]
WWE legend Rey Mysterio has been replaced for a major event. The Master of the 619 has been out of action due to a groin injury he suffered just before WrestleMania 41. He has made sporadic appearances since then and was announced to be a part of a big event this weekend.

A few days ago, NASCAR announced that Mysterio will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona on August 23.

However, Daytona International Speedway noted that The Ultimate Underdog will be replaced by Kevin Owens, who will serve as the Grand Marshal. Daytona notified the change in an Instagram post.

"UPDATE: Stepping in for Rey Mysterio, we’re excited to welcome Kevin Owens as the Grand Marshal for tomorrow night’s #CokeZeroSugar400!," the post read.
The change comes a day before the event. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the final race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Kevin Owens has also been out of action due to a neck injury, which kept him out of WrestleMania 41. He underwent a successful neck surgery last month, and a possible return date remains unclear.

Rey Mysterio made an appearance during AAA TripleMania XXXIII

Rey Mysterio missed out on a match against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 due to his injury. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion has been making a few appearances for the promotion.

He showed up for Worlds Collide in June to kick off the show. The event featured stars from WWE and the recently acquired AAA.

Recently, he also appeared during AAA's TripleMania XXXIII. Mysterio had an in-ring segment during which he responded to the crowd's Alberto Del Rio chants, saying that he would bring him back.

Earlier, he had stated that he expected to be back in the ring by August as he continues to recover.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
