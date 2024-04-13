Rey Mysterio reveals who is to blame for Dominik Mysterio's antics

For the last few years, Rey Mysterio has had to live with the tag of being a "deadbeat father". Facing such accusations from his own son, Dominik Mysterio, The Master of the 619 has had nothing but trouble from his oldest child. He seemed to put an end to it last year at WrestleMania 39. But, heading into WrestleMania 40, Dirty Dom proved to be a problem for his father once again.

Granted, with the help of Andrade and Philadelphia Eagles stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, Rey Mysterio was able to defeat his son, who teamed up with Santos Escobar. However, the question arises, why is Dominik Mysterio such a nuisance? And, more importantly, who is to blame for his antics?

Well, in an interview with Those Wrestling Girls Podcast, Rey Mysterio shared his thoughts. And, it's safe to say that his wife, Angie Gutierrez will not be happy with his initial answer.

"I wanna say that I did everything right. I wanna put the blame on my wife. My wife was the one that...you know, I travel for so long, way too many days a week that...my wife was mom and dad!" said Rey Mysterio.

A nice little joke from Mysterio, who displayed his witty side, but soon after the quip, he shared his real thoughts on the matter.

"But no, being serious, my wife did an incredible job with both of my kids. The thing that I did the most was come home for one or two days a week and spoiled him. And, I think that's where I did wrong," said Mysterio.

For a so-called "deadbeat father", Mysterio is good at taking responsibility for what he believes he did wrong. But, even then, it does not explain why Dominik has such hatred towards him. They've tried to settle things twice now at WrestleMania, but despite that, it still feels that this story between father and son is yet to be finished.

Rey Mysterio and the LWO still need to solve one big mystery on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio may have been victorious at WrestleMania 40, but he wasn't alongside his desired teammate. The Ultimate Underdog teamed up with Andrade at The Show of Shows but was originally meant to walk out with Dragon Lee. Unfortunately, the young luchador was injured backstage on the SmackDown before WrestleMania, rendering him unable to compete.

Now, while the original hypothesis was that Legado Del Fantasma injured Lee, Santos Escobar has gone on record saying that nobody from the faction touched the newest LWO member. This raises the question, who carried out the attack? Well, as things stand, there is no clear-cut answer, as Mysterio and co are still convinced it was Escobar and his cronies. But, if that is not the case, the LWO must be wary of an unknown enemy.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline progresses in the coming weeks. Was the attacker actually someone from Legado Del Fantasma? Is there a traitor in the LWO? Or was it someone else entirely? Only time will answer these questions.

