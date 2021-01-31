Rey Mysterio reveals his favorite WWE Royal Rumble memory 

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble will commence tonight from the ThunderDome for the first time in history. Rey Mysterio, who will participate in the event, is no stranger to the Royal Rumble, as he won the 30-man match in 2006, which he regards as his favorite Royal Rumble memory.

Rey Mysterio was the second entrant in the match and he lasted for over an hour. The Master of the 619 won the Royal Rumble match by eliminating 'The Apex Predator' Randy Orton, and he went on to attain success at WrestleMania 22 by pinning The Viper to capture his first World title.

During a recent interview with Forbes, Rey Mysterio talked about the upcoming Royal Rumble, and he revealed his favorite memory of the event.

"Personally, the [Royal Rumble] that really stands out the most is when I won, just because so many things were centered that night. The fact that I came out No. 2, I came out in a lowrider, I was representing my people. It was a Rumble that a lot of fans wanted to see me win, but just thought it was going to be impossible, and as the night got closer to the end, the fans were like ‘I think he’s gonna pull it off.’”

Rey Mysterio will look to re-create this moment in this year's Royal Rumble, which will also see his son Dominik Mysterio making his Royal Rumble debut. With WrestleMania in the corner, every Superstar will be looking to get their names etched in history.

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly the greatest cruiserweight in pro wrestling history, and his accomplishments speak for themselves. Mysterio elaborated further on his 2006 Royal Rumble win.

"The presence of being there, and just staying [in the final three] with Randy [Orton] and Triple H and dumping both of them out, was just such an iconic moment. Such a historical moment, for me, for my fans, for the ones who have been following me for years that thought that my opportunity was due, was happiness overall."

Rey Mysterio has his eyes set on The Showcase of the Immortals, but in order to get there, he will have to overcome 29 other competitors and cash in his ticket for a Universal or WWE Champion match in the main event of WrestleMania 37.