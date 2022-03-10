"I swear they didn’t tell me" - Rey Mysterio on how he found out he was the cover star of WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio has shared his thoughts on being the cover star of WWE 2K22 and how he found out about it.

The Master of the 619 solely graces the cover of the upcoming video game, which is set to be released this Friday for the standard edition. Showcase mode is featured around his career in WWE and WCW.

During a recent interview with Complex, Rey Mysterio stated that he was informed that he'd be the cover star of 2K22 after doing some promotional work for the game.

"So WWE first approached me in regards to doing some promotional work for the game,'' said Mysterio. ''And I guess I didn’t understand it right off the bat? But I swear they didn’t tell me that I was going to be on the cover of the game, or that it was going to be based around me. But slowly, as I was shooting and doing promotions, the bomb just hit, and they were like, “You know, this is based on you. You are the cover of the game this year.” I was like, “Oh no way. Damn, that’s cool. That’s dope.”

Rey Mysterio added that it's an honor to be on the cover of the game.

"I’ve been a part of covers with other Superstars, but I’ve never been the face of a video game. So, you know, it’s an honor, a complete honor. And it’s a blessing to be in this industry for almost 32 years and have a showcase around me," he continued.

Rey Mysterio on whether it was unexpected for WWE to consider him to be the cover athlete

Rey Mysterio is a WWE veteran and currently competes alongside his son Dominik on RAW. They're set to face The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 38.

Mysterio was asked if he didn't expect WWE to consider him to be a cover star for the game. He stated:

"I guess I didn’t really think at the time that I was going to be the image [they wanted],'' said Mysterio. The closest thing to this was when I was in the commercial for WWE 2K19. I thought that was pretty cool. But this topped it. Being the face of WWE 2K22 is the ultimate."

The Deluxe Edition for WWE 2K22 was released yesterday, and reviews for the game have generally been positive.

Have you played WWE 2K22? What are your thoughts on the game? Sound off below!

