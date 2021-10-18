Rey Mysterio reveals the original plan for Dominik before his debut at SummerSlam 2020

Rey Mysterio thinks his son Dominik should have started off his career in the WWE Performance Center.

Most new WWE Superstars spend several months training at the Performance Center before they debut on television. But Dominik was the exception, as his in-ring career kicked off with a high-profile match at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were recently guests on The Kurt Angle Podcast to talk about all things WWE. When Dominik's debut at SummerSlam came up, Rey Mysterio revealed that this outcome wasn't the original plan.

"We had a plan lined up for Dom," said Rey Mysterio. "A plan to go to the Performance Center, train, and get ready to eventually sign with the company. This whole angle just started to evolve organically. They brought it up to my attention if Dominik would be interested in wrestling. I personally didn't think he was ready. That's why he said he thought it was a joke, but no, they were serious."

Rey Mysterio didn't want to see Dominik fail at SummerSlam

Fortunately for Dominik, he had an impressive performance in his bout with Rollins. This successful outcoming somewhat defied the odds for the young star. Naturally, Rey Mysterio was quite happy with Dominik's debut because he knows how important first impressions can be to management and fans alike. As a result, he was worried that his son would fail in his first match.

"I told him, I said, 'If I were to make the decision for you, I would not take it,'" Rey continued. "I didn't want him to fail. "If he took the opportunity and he did bad, it's very hard to cover that up. First impression is the best one and I was worried."

Also Read

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's debut at SummerSlam 2020? Do you agree with Rey Mysterio that he wasn't ready? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Dominik Mysterio should have started his career at the WWE Performance Center? Yes No 5 votes so far