"I cried like a baby" - Rey Mysterio reveals reaction to watching his uncle wrestle

Rey Mysterio has spoken of his reaction to watching his uncle lose his mask in the ring.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, where wrestling stars revealed their favorite or most important matches, the former World Heavyweight Champion recalled watching a match in his younger years. In the match, Rey Misterio Sr - Rey's uncle - would lose and be forced to unmask. Mysterio said he never expected to see his uncle lose his mask, as so many before him had done.

Here's what Rey Mysterio had to say on seeing his uncle lose his beloved mask:

“Back in the early ’80s, those ten years from ’80 to ’90, those were the moments I most enjoyed everything about wrestling." “I was a fan. I learned and absorbed everything, and I loved watching my uncle wrestle. For me the one match that really stands out the most was when my uncle lost his mask.”

“That auditorium in Tijuana was known as the spot where the most iconic masks would be lost, but I never thought my uncle was going to lose.” “He had won so many hair matches and mask matches, so I expected him to win that night against Fishman. When I heard the one-two-three, that whole place went into awe. We couldn’t believe what had happened. That whole night, I cried like a baby. It was a very sad moment for Tijuana and all the Misterio fans. That’s the night I was determined to continue the legacy.” - Sports Illustrated

Rey Mysterio was recently attacked by Otis and Chad Gable

In recent weeks and months, Mysterio has been teaming with his son, Dominik Mysterio. The pair have experienced moderate success thus far during their partnership, enjoying a particularly memorable showing at this year's Royal Rumble.

But on the latest episode of SmackDown, the Mysterios were set upon by the team of Otis and Chad Gable, with the unlikely duo seemingly turning heel in their unprovoked attack on Rey Mysterio.

Both Rey and Dominik Mysterio may be looking for revenge on this week's SmackDown.