Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Bron Breakker appear in special video together; show frustration

Rhea Ripley, Bron Breakker, and Rey Mysterio have now appeared in a video and look frustrated. The WWE Hall of Famer posted the video.

Ad

In a video posted by Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Bron Breakker, and the legend himself were frustrated by the slow process of filing their taxes. Mysterio got frustrated enough to throw his fax machine out of the window of his house when it showed an error, further delaying his taxes. Rhea Ripley was seen to be depressed while waiting for her taxes to be done.

Meanwhile, Bron Breaker broke a table and was frustrated with the paperwork. They then all saw a video informing them of Turbo Tax's benefits, and they continued their day feeling better. Breakker, though, still broke the tablet he'd been watching the video on.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Rhea Ripley, Bron Breakker, and Rey Mysterio are all preparing for WrestleMania

Ripley is currently trying to insert herself into the Women's World Championship picture after the star lost the title last week on RAW to IYO SKY. The star has a feud ongoing with Bianca Belair for having interfered in the match to distract her, which she blames for her losing the title in the first place.

Ad

Meanwhile, as the Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker has faced several struggles. However, he's maintained his run quite well, destroying mostly whoever he's faced. Now, he will face his challenger, Finn Balor, in a title match. The bout is set to take place next week.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio has found himself at odds with the New Day. The LWO and the New Day have been in a feud for quite some time. Now, with all of that, Chad Gable has also seemingly returned as a luchador.

Fans will have to wait and see where this is going.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback