Rey Mysterio’s absence sparks dream match talk; WWE star eagerly waiting for his return (Exclusive)

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio might face a challenge from an unlikely foe. Wrestling sensation Mr. Iguana recently expressed interest in facing the legend.

Ad

Mr. Iguana became an overnight sensation with the WWE Universe after his appearance at Worlds Collide. Since then, the star has been grabbing headlines on social media with fans speculating some dream matchups for the star on the WWE main roster.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda senior editor, Bill Apter, Mr. Iguana shared that he would love to face his idol, Rey Mysterio. Rey is currently nursing a groin injury that kept him out of WrestleMania 41. The star claimed he would also enjoy mixing it up with other luchadors like Penta and Andrade. The 36-year old star also had major names such as CM Punk, John Cena, Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, and Shinsuke Nakamura on his radar.

Ad

Trending

"Well, right now, one of my favorites, Rey Mysterio Jr. will be because it means a lot. I would like to wrestle also some of my Mexican fellas like Penta, Andrade. I would be very good because of the same lucha." He added, "There's Cena, CM Punk. I'm watching Fatu, Sami Zayn, Nakamura. I mean, there's a lot of guys in the roster. But mainly, I think that I could fit every wrestling style. I watch a lot. I love wrestling. I love the art of grappling. I love Jiu Jitsu. I love everything can be related to a ring. I love it, so I'll see what happens." [From 2:30 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Mr. Iguana is currently one of the most unique characters in lucha libre. It will be interesting to see him get into the ring with a legend like Rey Mysterio.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE