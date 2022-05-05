"You f***ing with me?" – Rey Mysterio's alleged reaction to WWE cutting his match time at a big event

Former WWE official Mike Chioda recalled Rey Mysterio's reaction to his match being cut short at WrestleMania 35.

WrestleMania 35 made history as we saw Becky Lynch defeat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. Apart from a stellar opening and closing match, The Master of 619 faced Samoa Joe for the United States Championship, which lasted less than a minute.

On the latest episode of Monday's Mailbag, ex-WWE official Chioda recalled Mysterio's initial reaction to his match being cut short at The Grandest Stage of Them All:

“We had 15 to 18 or 22 minutes, originally, got knocked down to like 12 minutes. I remember Rey had this badass cosplay, his gear was made and he spends a lot of money on his gear. Samoa Joe had a different style...I’m like, ‘Rey, they’re saying go home right away.’ He’s like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘I swear to god.’ He’s like, ‘[Chioda] are you f***ing with me?’ I’m like, ‘No, I swear to god he’s telling me you’ve got to.'" (H/T - WrestlingInc)

It was unfortunate to see two talented performers lose time at The Showcase of the Immortals. Nevertheless, Mysterio bounced back from his WrestleMania loss and defeated Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank to win his first US Championship.

Mike Chioda's last called match was against Rey Mysterio

Mike Chioda worked with WWE for over 30 years before leaving in 2019. In the same episode, Chioda opened up about his last called match and reminisced about it. He mentioned how his previous match was Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe, which was cut short:

“I couldn’t believe they did that to Rey because I don’t think they cut anybody else’s match that night... He just goes in there and kind of demolishes Rey and beats him. I felt bad for Rey... I think he was going through a little bit of stuff with the company but he’s totally rebounded. Rey is such a professional and such a great person, man, a great guy, and he’s one of my best friends. That was just a bad weekend that weekend, and that was my last WrestleMania.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Sean Waltman @TheRealXPac Mike Chioda is one of the GOATs of Pro Wrestling referees. Maybe THE GOAT. He's up there with Tommy Young. That's no knock on the other excellent refs in the industry. Mikey's just that f------ good. Mike Chioda is one of the GOATs of Pro Wrestling referees. Maybe THE GOAT. He's up there with Tommy Young. That's no knock on the other excellent refs in the industry. Mikey's just that f------ good.

Mike Chioda has decades of experience in the wrestling business. However, his last match didn't go as far as expected. On the other hand, Rey Mysterio hasn't been on television ever since Veer Mahaan attacked him and Dominik Mysterio on RAW after WrestleMania 38.

Do you think Mike Chioda will return to WWE? Will The Mysterios get their revenge on Veer Mahaan? Let us know what you think!

