Rey Mysterio’s biggest secret exposed by ex-WWE star

Rey Mysterio may be a legend in WWE, but most fans may not be aware of an even bigger secret than his mask. Now, an ex-WWE star has exposed it.

Maven spoke to TNA’s Brian Myers, who is also known by his former WWE name, Curt Hawkins. The ex-Edge head helped Maven show the moves of various stars, including Rey Mysterio's very famous 619. The Hall of Famer's move has always been famous, but it also puzzles new fans or anyone who is not a hardcore follower of wrestling, as they are not sure how someone can hit that move without hurting their opponent.

While his mask is supposed to be his biggest secret, the star has been unmasked before, and most fans know what he looks like. However, the secret behind the star’s move has not always been obvious.

Myers demonstrated how the 619 landed and revealed the secret by showing that the hand came up to take the shins on the hand to protect the face. He also revealed that the star taking the move had to fall back so Mysterio could follow through.

“It’s also scary because you’re here, and you’re anticipating, and you’re not seeing it. Once I did feel the presence in my peripheral, make sure I get my hand up at the last second to kind of protect myself so you’re not eating those two shins directly to the face. Simultaneous with that hand almost, once they make contact, you take that bump usually for Rey, so you’re getting away anyway. It’s not just move, and you’re still here, so everyone sees that you did that. Here, boom, and you use it to get away.” (1:01 – 1:31)

Even knowing the secret, Rey Mysterio’s 619 can still be dangerous

Maven explained that moving away also gave Rey Mysterio a chance to land it and make him look tough. They went on to demonstrate the move with a student, but even then, a shoe hit the face of the student, showcasing how dangerous wrestling was even when you knew what to do.

The timing of such moves is crucial, so it's important that they're performed by professionals within WWE or other wrestling promotions. The stars in these promotions have trained in the art their entire lives.

