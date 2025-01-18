Rey Mysterio's career almost comes to an end after star's attack on WWE SmackDown; saved by another star

Rey Mysterio's career almost ended on WWE SmackDown tonight. Thankfully, he was saved by another star.

Rey Mysterio had a big night for himself on SmackDown. Not only did he begin the show with his declaration for the 2025 Royal Rumble, but he was then interrupted by Kevin Owens. This led to a first-time-ever match on the show between himself and Owens later in the night, after the star attacked him when he said that Owens was not the real champion, Cody Rhodes was.

The match between the two stars was immediately an all-time classic, with both of them giving everything they could to find who the better star was. There was move after move where their skills came into play. However, the match soon turned brutal, and Owens took things too far, hitting Mysterio with moves that were looking to injure him.

Mysterio fought back and it looked like he was going to get the win in the end, but it was not to be. He kicked out of a Stunner and reversed a Swanton to hit the 619. He went for the splash but got taken down, and Owens hit the Popup Powerbomb for the win.

After the match, he went for the Package Piledriver, but Cody Rhodes came out for the save. Owens was looking to end Mysterio's career with the Piledriver, but it would not happen.

The commentators pointed out how it might have been over for Rey Mysterio had the Piledriver connected. Rhodes and Owens brawled and were separated by the officials.

