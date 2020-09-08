Rey Mysterio's daughter reveals how she truly felt after attacking Murphy with kendo sticks on RAW

The latest episode of RAW featured one of the greatest feel-good moments of the year as the Mysterio family punished Murphy in the main event of the show.

Dominik faced Murphy in a Street Fight on RAW, and the young WWE Superstar had his family at ringside. Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah, and wife Angie, got involved in the match as they unleashed a series of kendo stick strikes on an immobile Murphy.

The backstage interview after RAW

The Mysterio clan opened up on the eventful ending to RAW during a backstage segment following the episode.

Rey Mysterio asked Angie to share her thoughts first as she was affected the most by Seth Rollins and Murphy's attack on Dominik.

Angie spoke in Spanish, and Rey Mysterio translated it by saying that she was in a lot of pain when she saw Dominik getting beaten up a few weeks back.

Rey Mysterio: "I'm going to pass over the first few words to my wife because she was the one who was boiling when she saw Dominik get hit with kendo sticks by Seth and Murphy. So, I'm sure she felt some sort of satisfaction.

She felt a lot of pain after she saw Dominik get beat up by kendo sticks by Seth and Murphy. So Murphy deserved what he got tonight."

Mysterio's daughter then spoke about stepping into the WWE ring for the memorable moment on RAW. Aalyah loved beating Murphy with the Kendo Sticks and felt awesome about finally having Dominik's back.

Aalyah: "Oh man, It was good, it definitely felt really good getting back for Dom because watching at home and just feeling like, 'Oh, I can't do anything about it you know', and it was like, going today and being able to be in the ring was like, hitting him with those kendo sticks was like awesome. I loved it."

Dominik then cut a solid promo by expressing how blessed he was to have his family by his side on RAW.

Dominik: "Yeah, the past couple of weeks have been surreal, but you know, I've been doing everything with my dad but being able to have my mom and my sister and my whole family here makes it, it's a blessing, and I wouldn't change it for the world. So, I'm very grateful, but at the end of the day, he got what he deserved, and there is more coming."

Rey Mysterio concluded the interview by stating that Murphy deserved the beating and that they can't wait to get their hands on Seth Rollins.

Rey: "You know Murphy, he put up a fight tonight, but you can tell the difference when he doesn't have his Monday Night Messiah next to him. He gave into us and like I mentioned to you Sarah; we know how to handle ourselves. We took care of business tonight, and we can wait to get out hands on Seth."

The Mysterios don't seem to be done with the feud just yet as they still have some unfinished business with Seth Rollins, who was nowhere to be seen on RAW.