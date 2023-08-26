Rey Mysterio's first United States Title defense announced for WWE Payback

WWE announced on this week's episode of SmackDown that Rey Mysterio will defend his United States Championship against Austin Theory at Payback.

The Master of the 619 defeated the latter to capture the title on the August 11 episode of the blue brand. Last week, Theory defeated LA Knight to earn the right to face the WWE Hall of Famer for the gold.

On SmackDown this past Friday night, Rey Mysterio was involved in a match with Grayson Waller. Austin Theory tried to interfere in the bout, but he was attacked by Latino World Order member Santos Escobar. Mysterio won the bout after hitting Waller with the 619 followed by a splash.

It was announced that at the Payback premium live event, Austin Theory will have the opportunity to reclaim the coveted United States Championship, as he'll go one-on-one with the legendary luchador. Theory had a long reign as champion before he lost the title.

Expand Tweet

He successfully defended it against several stars including John Cena, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Edge. Rey Mysterio is currently in his second reign as US Champion. It'll be interesting to see who will walk out with the title at Payback.

Do you think Theory will dethrone Rey? Sound off in the comments below!

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?