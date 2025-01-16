Rey Mysterio's move used to take down criminal by Chinese Police 

Rey Mysterio has become a worldwide sensation throughout the course of his legendary wrestling career. There are only a select few who can mimic the moves that the Hall of Famer does in a WWE ring.

While WWE makes it clear from advertisement videos throughout their product that these moves are performed by trained professional wrestlers and should not be replicated at home, it seems like there are a few exceptions where it is deemed acceptable.

Interestingly, a viral video from a few days ago shows a Chinese Police officer apprehending a suspect by using a picture-perfect Hurricanrana. The Police officer was able to pull the move off with ease.

Check out the clip below:

The Police officer can be seen not only using the move effectively but he was also able to land on his feet and then arrest the man in question. Mysterio's moves are often mimicked but it's clear that this is one of the best uses of the move in recent history.

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer

Rey Mysterio's legacy has become well-known all over the world which could be why WWE made the decision to induct him into the Hall of Fame back in 2023.

Mysterio joined WWE in 2003. He is a former one-time WWE Champion, two-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time US Champion, and a three-time Cruiserweight Champion. The Master of the 619 is also a multi-time Tag Champion. Rey even won the Royal Rumble in 2006.

Currently, Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio remain at odds on WWE RAW, but as a member of the LWO, Rey is still an active talent who has been in the business for more than three decades.

Rey Mysterio's moves and uncapped ability have inspired many of the current crop of wrestlers including fellow LWO member Zelina Vega. The star has been outspoken about the fact that she has been able to work with one of her heroes.

