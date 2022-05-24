×
Rey Mysterio saves WWE Hall of Famer from Veer Mahaan on RAW

The Master of the 619 is currently feuding with Veer Mahaan.
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 24, 2022 07:49 AM IST
WWE legend Rey Mysterio came to the aid of Jerry The King Lawler on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On this Monday's show, Lawler hosted the Kings Court interview segment with special guest Veer Mahaan. This gave fans a unique opportunity to hear from the latter, who has stayed relatively quiet since his debut.

When Mahaan came to the ring, Lawler further infuriated the Indian star by making fun of his hair. The former also told The Lion that Dominik and Rey Mysterio had been mocking him backstage.

No more jokes.@VeerMahaan #WWERaw https://t.co/AznnCuojUV

This prompted Mahaan to knock the microphone out of Lawler's hand before threatening him. This is when the father-son duo's music hit, as Dominik and Rey Mysterio hit the ring.

Veer began to manhandle the pair, before they managed to get into the ring, and get the high ground over The Lion, who found himself outside the ring.

Advantage: Mysterios?@reymysterio @DomMysterio35 #WWERaw https://t.co/LZGk8iDfKA

Every time Mahaan tried to re-enter the squared circle, he was kicked out by the duo. Eventually, he gave up and stormed off backstage.

It will be interesting to see where the feud between Veer Mahaan and The Mysterios goes and whether a match between them will take place. You can read more about the former by clicking here.

Edited by Angana Roy
