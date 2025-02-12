Rey Mysterio says WWE told him to stop doing one thing; was trying to avoid legal trouble

Rey Mysterio has shared a hilarious story involving WWE in a new interview. While speaking with Unlikely, Mysterio revealed WWE once told him to "stop a little bit" with his Marvel/DC-inspired ring gears.

Over the years, Mysterio has wowed the WWE Universe with his customized ring attires. Be it his Joker attire at WrestleMania 25, or his Flash gear at WrestleMania XX, Mysterio has always knocked it out of the park with his wardrobe choices.

In a new interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, Rey Mysterio told an amusing story about him using Marvel/DC-inspired ring gear in the past. At one point, WWE began getting cease and desist letters and had to tell Mysterio to stop with the themed ring gears a little.

“Overall, it’s always been an inspiration. When I did the first one, I was in AAA. I did a Superman outfit. I used to wear tights and trunks over the tights and the logo on the trunks had the Superman logo with the ? and the colors. I just wore a red cape. People got what I was trying to do. I did Batman, Spider-Man, and I carried that with me to WWE until they told me, ‘Hey, maybe you’ve got to stop a little bit because we’re getting cease and desist letters.'” [H/T Fightful]

Rey Mysterio's WWE accomplishments

Rey has done it all in the Stamford-based company over the years. In addition to being a former WWE Champion and a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, Mysterio has won the Men's Royal Rumble match and five Tag Team Titles.

Mysterio has also held the United States title and the Intercontinental title. He's a Triple Crown Champion and a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, ahead of WrestleMania 39.

