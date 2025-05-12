Rey Mysterio sends heartfelt message after tragic passing of WWE legend Sabu

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio shared a heartfelt message following the death of hardcore legend Sabu. The former WWE and ECW star passed away at the age of 60 on Sunday.

Ad

The Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac made his name in ECW, known for his hardcore-style matches and innovative aerial moves. He was in ECW for most of the 1990s, winning the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Sabu had a brief stint in WWE from 2006 to 2007 before spending the rest of his career on the independent circuit. He wrestled his retirement match less than three weeks ago, locking horns with Joey Janela in a No Rope Barbed Wire match.

Ad

Trending

In an Instagram post, Rey Mysterio shared the highlights of his match against Sabu at One Night Stand 2006. Mysterio also penned a heartwarming message and a goodbye to his friend and fellow wrestling legend.

"RIP ✝️ My brother Sabu🖤 My deepest condolences & prayers. Feel truly honored to have shared the same ring with you many times and even more to have called you my friend. Always had me on my toes coming up with new shi* to do. You will be missed 🙏🏼🖤☝️," Mysterio wrote.

Ad

You can view his post here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their match ended in a no-contest after a doctor ruled them both unable to continue after Sabu hit a triple jump DDT on Rey Mysterio on a table at ringside. Mysterio retained his World Heavyweight Championship because of the decision.

ECW alumni join Rey Mysterio in paying homage to Sabu

Rey Mysterio wasn't the only one to pay tribute to the late, great Sabu. Several other ECW alumni, including Mick Foley, Taz, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Rob Van Dam, showed their respect to the legend.

Ad

"I’m proud to have been able to carry on so many of Sheik and Sabu’s values, both in and out of the ring. Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful. and because he loved the business more than anyone I know… wRESTle IN PEACE," RVD wrote on Facebook.

Ad

Sami Zayn also sent his condolences to Sabu's family while also calling for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More