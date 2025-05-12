Rey Mysterio sends heartfelt message after tragic passing of WWE legend Sabu

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio shared a heartfelt message following the death of hardcore legend Sabu. The former WWE and ECW star passed away at the age of 60 on Sunday.
The Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac made his name in ECW, known for his hardcore-style matches and innovative aerial moves. He was in ECW for most of the 1990s, winning the ECW World Heavyweight Championship twice.
Sabu had a brief stint in WWE from 2006 to 2007 before spending the rest of his career on the independent circuit. He wrestled his retirement match less than three weeks ago, locking horns with Joey Janela in a No Rope Barbed Wire match.
In an Instagram post, Rey Mysterio shared the highlights of his match against Sabu at One Night Stand 2006. Mysterio also penned a heartwarming message and a goodbye to his friend and fellow wrestling legend.
"RIP ✝️ My brother Sabu🖤 My deepest condolences & prayers. Feel truly honored to have shared the same ring with you many times and even more to have called you my friend. Always had me on my toes coming up with new shi* to do. You will be missed 🙏🏼🖤☝️," Mysterio wrote.
You can view his post here.
Their match ended in a no-contest after a doctor ruled them both unable to continue after Sabu hit a triple jump DDT on Rey Mysterio on a table at ringside. Mysterio retained his World Heavyweight Championship because of the decision.
ECW alumni join Rey Mysterio in paying homage to Sabu
Rey Mysterio wasn't the only one to pay tribute to the late, great Sabu. Several other ECW alumni, including Mick Foley, Taz, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Rob Van Dam, showed their respect to the legend.
"I’m proud to have been able to carry on so many of Sheik and Sabu’s values, both in and out of the ring. Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful. and because he loved the business more than anyone I know… wRESTle IN PEACE," RVD wrote on Facebook.
Sami Zayn also sent his condolences to Sabu's family while also calling for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.