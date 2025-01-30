Rey Mysterio sends a six-word message to Bayley, reacts to her personal update

Bayley recently added a new piece of art to her home bar. She was gifted a "Macho Man" Randy Savage painting, which caught Rey Mysterio's attention on Instagram.

Mysterio is feuding with The New Day on Monday Night RAW. He defeated Xavier Woods on this week's show. Meanwhile, Bayley, who recently joined the red brand, confronted Rhea Ripley on Monday.

On Instagram, The Master of the 619 sent a message to Bayley, saying he was willing to take a shot from her collection of alcohol.

"I'll take a shot of each," wrote Mysterio.

Check out a screengrab of Mysterio's Instagram comment below.

Bayley compared Roxanne Perez to Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero

Bayley recently compared Roxanne Perez to Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. She believed Perez was one of the top NXT Women's Champions of all time.

On The Angle Podcast, Bayley said she couldn't wait to see The Prodigy share the ring with other top superstars.

"Right now, on fire is Roxanne Perez. She is probably one of the top women's champions that NXT has had if not the best, and that's coming from a former NXT Women's Champion, so what she's been doing has been, so amazing I can't wait to see her mix it up with more girls, but I also can't wait for her to be here because she is incredible in the ring. She's like a little Rey Mysterio but also like Eddie Guerrero, like very technical. She can do it all."

Bayley is currently feuding with Roxanne Perez. She appeared on a recent edition of NXT, confronting the former NXT Women's Champion. Perez was then at ringside for The Role Model's WWE Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton.

The two superstars will challenge for the NXT Women's Championship at Vengeance Day 2025 in a Triple Threat match involving the reigning champion, Giulia.

