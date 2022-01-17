Rey Mysterio possibly set to appear on the cover of WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio will appear on the cover of the 2022 edition of the WWE 2K videogame.

Over the past few years, the WWE 2K video game series has received mixed praise. While WWE 2K19 was hugely praised, WWE 2K20 had was at the receiving end of negative reactions.

Initially, WWE 2K22 was set for a September 2021 release. But, during SummerSlam 2021, it was announced that the launch date had been shifted to March 2022. The delay was caused due to WWE getting rid of a huge number of athletes last year.

Finally, a user on Twitter unveiled an exclusive look at the cover of WWE 2K22. Nils Ahrensmeier, a Twitter user, posted a couple of photos that beautifully showcased 2006 Royal Rumble winner Rey Mysterio on the cover.

WWE 2K22 offers a huge pre-order bonus

Although the official launch date has not yet been revealed, WWE 2K22 will give the users the benefit of grabbing three-day early access on March 8. As reported by Marca, there will be huge bonuses lined up for those who pre-order.

WWE 2K Undertaker Immortal Pack, When It's Your Yard It Hits Different, and Lay Down Chokeslams as The Deadman are the three extras in store for those who pre-order.

Two editions of the video game will be released: WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K22 Standard Edition. The Deluxe edition will have the WWE 2K Undertaker Immortal Pack and three other Undertaker personalities: the Phantom Mask Undertaker, the Lord of Darkness Undertaker, and the Boneyard Match Undertaker. The list of surprises does not end there as the Deluxe edition will also include a season pass and MyFACTION EVO cards for The Undertaker.

