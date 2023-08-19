Rey Mysterio set for massive first-time-ever match on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio surprised the WWE Universe when he won the United States Championship from Austin Theory last week after Santos Escobar was unable to compete for the title. However, the number of challengers for Mysterio has been growing ever since. On the next episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Master of 619 will face Grayson Waller.

Last week, Latino World Order's Santos Escobar was set to face Austin Theory for the United States Championship. However, A-Town attacked Escobar on two separate occasions before the match, which caused him to give his title opportunity to Rey Mysterio.

After winning the title, Mysterio and Escobar appeared in the latest edition of The Grayson Waller Effect. The host tried his best to stir some controversy, but the LWO is stronger than ever. On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Master of 619 will have his first singles match after winning the title.

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio's opponent will be none other than Grayson Waller. The rising star has had a handful of matches on the brand with the likes of Edge and Jey Uso. This will be the first time that the two will compete against each other in a one-on-one contest.

WWE has already found its next challenger for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio ended his longstanding feud against Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 39. After the event, the Latino World Order helped Bad Bunny to overcome Damian Priest at WWE Backlash.

Later, the Latino World Order, alongside Rey Mysterio, was drafted to WWE SmackDown. Last week, Mysterio won his third United States Championship when he defeated Austin Theory.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Austin Theory came out and demanded the authority to return him the title. Instead, Adam Pierce booked a number one contender match between him and LA Knight.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Knight failed to win the match as The Miz came out during the match and caused a distraction. This allowed Theory to roll Knight up for the three count, and he became the new number one contender.

However, the title match is not scheduled for next week as of now. Instead, Mysterio will face Grayson Waller in a one-on-one contest which will be a non-title bout.

What are your thoughts on Grayson Waller? Sound off in the comment section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here