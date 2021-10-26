"That was definitely up to destiny" - Rey Mysterio shares surprising opinion on this year's WWE Draft

What if Rey Mysterio and Dominik had been separated in this year's WWE Draft? Surprisingly, Rey doesn't think that's a bad idea.

Rey Mysterio recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to discuss all things WWE. During the interview, it was brought up that both Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have been moved to RAW in the 2021 WWE Draft. Rey stated that he thought it might have been a good idea if he and Dominik had been separated in the draft.

"That was definitely up to destiny," Rey Mysterio said. "We did talk about [the possibility of being split up]. I said, 'If we eventually get split up, then it was meant to be. You go your way, I'll go mine.' At the same time, it would've given my son some independence to grow on his own. Pretty much the story we were telling right before we got drafted to Raw. It was in the back of our minds, but it wasn't anything we were worrying about. If anything, it probably would have been good. It's a change."

Rey Mysterio on working with Dominik in WWE

It's no secret that Rey Mysterio really enjoys working with his son in WWE. So much so that Rey believes working alongside Dominik has been a rebirth for his career.

"I've been enjoying every moment that I've gotten to step in the ring with my son in the ring and backstage," Rey Mysterio said. "Just interacting [with him] has been incredible. It has been almost a rebirth of my career. I see him and I go back and think of my first baby steps in this industry. I've been enjoying it to the fullest. With the story, hopefully, since Sami [Zayn] is staying on SmackDown, if we do cross paths again, then we'll bring it back up. But I'm hoping with this draft over to Raw that we get a fresh, new start, and we start looking at some opponents to face."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Would you have liked to see Rey and Dominik separated in the 2021 WWE Draft? What future do you see for the Mysterios on RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE have split up the Mysterios in the 2021 Draft? Yes No 6 votes so far