Rey Mysterio could soon be betrayed by close WWE associate, thinks veteran

According to wrestling veteran Jim Cornette, Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio could be backstabbed by one of his LWO stablemates after what went down at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the legendary luchador failed to defend his United States Championship against social media sensation Logan Paul. The match's closing moments saw the 28-year-old being handed a pair of brass knuckles by one of his entourage.

However, LWO member Santos Escobar came to the aid of the Hall of Famer and chased Paul's associate in the arena. Well, the 39-year-old star "accidentally" left the brass knuckles on the ring apron which allowed the YouTube sensation to become the new US Champion.

This was a huge blunder by Escobar that cost WWE Hall of Famer his US title and the same was discussed on an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. The legendary manager shared that he believes very soon Santos Escobar will turn heel and betray Rey Mysterio given that it has been teased several times before on WWE SmackDown.

"But the more I see of this, something's gonna happen where Escobar stabs Rey Mysterio in the back because they cannot make Rey a heel. But there's going to have to be some conflict and they teased a time or two before I think," Cornette said. [8:36 - 8:52]

Check out the full video below:

Rey Mysterio made history at WWE Crown Jewel

The Hall of Famer defeated Austin Theory on the August 11 edition of SmackDown to become the new United States Champion. After 86 days, the legend dropped the title at Crown Jewel on November 4th.

It appears that the former WWE Champion has bagged himself an unwanted record in Saudi Arabia, as he became the only superstar to lose the title at the event this year.

Expand Tweet

The US title had never changed hands at Crown Jewel, but following Mysterio's loss to Logan Paul, he became the first superstar to drop the title at the PLE.

Only time will tell if Santos Escobar double-crosses his idol after things went south at Crown Jewel.

Do you think Escobar will betray Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please give an H/T to The Jim Cornette Experience podcast and Sportskeeda and link back to this.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here