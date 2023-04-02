Rey Mysterio spanks his son in match where his daughter gets humiliated at WWE WrestleMania

The legendary luchador Rey Mysterio finally put his son Dominik Mysterio in place as he spanked him in front of over 75,000 fans in attendance at Night One of WrestleMania 39.

During their match, Dominik got the better of the initial lockup and took his father down with a belly-to-back takedown, but Rey sent his son flying out of the ring.

The 25-year-old then slapped his father across the face, but Rey gave him a sound beat. Dom went face-first into the turnbuckle, and Rey Mysterio spanked his son as the fans erupted at the moment.

The Judgment Day member looked ticked off and talked trash to his mother at ringside before throwing a drink at his sister Aaliyah in the face.

He went back to trash-talking his mother, but she slapped him hard across the face for his regard towards the Mysterio family. Finn Balor and Damian Priest came to the ringside to distract Rey Mysterio as the match continued.

In the match's closing moments, Legado Del Fantasma came to the aid of the former WWE Champion before Bad Bunny pulled a steel chain from Dom. As a result, the Hall of Famer dropkicked Dominik Mysterio and delivered a 619 for the win.

It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old star will continue under Judgment Day's shadow following WrestleMania.

