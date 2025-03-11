Rey Mysterio suffers loss after sudden shock on WWE RAW

Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio faced off against The New Day during WWE RAW. Shockingly, the LWO were unable to secure a victory as planned, as they were ultimately defeated thanks to an unexpected interference.

Ad

Mysterio and Lee have feuded with The New Day for some time. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have expressed their displeasure with the experienced luchador and his companion, claiming they and others in the WWE community do not respect them properly.

This has led to several bouts over the last few weeks, and tonight, they went head-to-head in a Tornado Tag Team match. It was a pretty even affair, with both teams showing up and showing out, and looking like either could pick up the win.

Ad

Trending

However, everything changed after a shocking interference. Just as the LWO was gaining momentum, Rey Mysterio was blindsided by a luchador wearing an American Made mask. It was later suggested that the luchador was probably Chad Gable, who has been on a quest to learn the dark arts of Lucha Libre.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the distraction benefited The New Day, allowing them to seize the upper hand.

Pouncing on the opportunity, Kingston and Woods capitalized by tossing Rey Mysterio back into the ring and executing their signature move, the Midnight Hour, to secure the victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback