Rey Mysterio takes away the "Mysterio" name from Dominik in strong statement

Rey Mysterio has now taken the Mysterio name away from Dominik. He explained the reason recently.

On the Club 520 podcast, Rey Mysterio was told that when Dominik Mysterio was interviewed, he had told them that when his father was on the road, he had been using his father's cars.

"He told me that he's the greatest Mysterio and the real Mysterio."

Rey knew who they were talking about immediately. He then pointed out that Dominik did not wear a mask, he was not a Mysterio at all and that the name did not apply to him.

"Does he wear a mask? Then he's not a Mysterio."

Dominik's choice of not wearing a mask has thus made it impossible for him to call himself by that name. Other than Dominik and Rey, Rey's uncle, also known as Rey Mysterio, and El Hijo de Rey Misterio both belong to the family and have worn masks. It remains to be seen if he continues using the name, or whether he decides to just call himself Dominik. Given that he turned heel on his father, there is no love lost there.

Even without this devastating blow from Rey Mysterio, Dominik has not been doing well despite becoming a double champion

Dominik Mysterio is dealing with quite a few issues of his own at the moment. On top of now being disowned by his father, the star is facing issues with the Judgment Day.

While he has been pairing up with El Grande Americano, things have not gone smoothly for the star. Even though he won the AAA Mega Champion, while also holding the WWE Intercontinental title, he is also now without the support of Finn Balor. After the recent interference by El Grande Americano helped him win the title, he was confronted by Balor and the rest of the Judgment Day.

Finn Balor warned him that since he had decided to be friends with Americano and was calling himself the King of the Luchadors, he clearly didn't need the Judgment Day and that they would not be supporting him.

