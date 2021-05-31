Rey Mysterio thanks Vince McMahon and praises Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has thanked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for believing in him and Dominik Mysterio as a tag team.

Dominik made his WWE in-ring debut at the age of 23 against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. He has since gone on to form a successful tag team with his father, Rey Mysterio, on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Rey Mysterio reflected on his recent SmackDown Tag Team Championship victory with Dominik. He also gave credit to Vince McMahon for allowing the Mysterios to prove themselves in the tag team division:

“It’s a true blessing for the opportunity on behalf of WWE, Vince Kennedy McMahon for believing in us and letting us run with it,” Rey Mysterio said. “Because none of this would have happened, first and foremost without God, but then of course you have to earn that respect [from Vince McMahon] and earn a spot to be able to be put in that role.”

Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at WrestleMania Backlash to become WWE’s first father-son Tag Team Champions. They retained the titles against the same opponents on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio says Dominik has "done it on his own"

Seth Rollins feuded with the Mysterio family throughout 2020

Dominik Mysterio earned rave reviews following his debut defeat against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020.

Rey Mysterio made it clear that his son has not relied on him to be a success during his first year on WWE’s main roster:

“I think my son has done it on his own, without his father, from day one at SummerSlam,” he added. “And now to be able to share these moments and say that this is going down in history, it will be talked about for the rest of life when they talk about wrestling, the first ever [father-son Tag Team Champions], so really, really cool to have my stamp, or our stamp, the Mysterio stamp, on wrestling history.”

Dominik and Rey Mysterio will put their titles on the line against The Usos on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Please credit Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.