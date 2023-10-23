Rey Mysterio wants UFC star Brandon Moreno to compete inside a WWE ring.

Mysterio has always been a vocal supporter of Moreno, as the duo share a close relationship. The legendary luchador was even spotted at UFC 290 earlier this year, to support Moreno, as the latter defended his Flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja.

During a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Mysterio said that he wanted to see the Mexican fighter inside a WWE ring.

"I saw a little bit of the footage on social media. We [Moreno & I] had the podcast about a month before that happened, and I was trying to convince him, ‘show me a little bit of MMA and I’ll teach you some of the ropes. Let’s get in the ring.’ He goes, ‘I would love to.’ We were kind of joking it out. I do believe he has a passion for wrestling and lucha. I would love to interact more with him in the future, and hope that maybe one day, he decides to step into a WWE ring." [ H/T Fightful ]

Expand Tweet

Moreno has shown interest in the world of professional wrestling in the past. He was involved with AAA at Triplemania 31. It will be interesting to see if the UFC fighter ever decides to join the Stamford-based company down the line.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is set to face Logan Paul

Logan Paul recently called out Rey Mysterio after the former's boxing bout against Dillon Danis last week.

The duo had a confrontation during last week's episode of SmackDown, when Paul revealed his aspirations to claim the United States Championship. Mysterio said that the Youtube star needed some humbling, and promised to put his title on the line against Paul.

Expand Tweet

Hence, the United States Championship match between the two was made official for Crown Jewel.

What did you make Rey Mysterio's remarks regarding Brandon Moreno? Let us know in the comments section below.

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here