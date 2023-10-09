Rey Mysterio thinks he made a mistake bringing Dominik Mysterio to WWE: how has he punished him?

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik don't really get along on WWE TV right now, but it appears that the Hall of Famer regrets bringing his son to the company.

Dominik Mysterio is easily one of the top heels in WWE at the moment, with incredible heat from fans. He's booed out of the building whenever he opens his mouth on RAW. This is perhaps understandable, given how he betrayed his own father, and turned his back on him.

On top of that, his "relationship" with Rhea Ripley has not endeared him to fans either.

Rey Mysterio was recently on Cold as B**ls with Kevin Hart, where he spoke about his relationship with Dominik Mysterio. The star opened up about bringing him to WWE and said he regretted it.

"I made the mistake of leading my son into this." (6:50 - 6:53)

Hart talked about how Dominik was flourishing in the business, but Rey was not willing to acknowledge it, saying he had turned his back on him. The Master of the 619 revealed that he had thrown his son out of his house.

"He doesn't do it now because I threw him out of the house. Oh it's real. He's out." (7:29 - 7:34)

The star added that Dominik was 26 years old and could get his own place if that was how he was behaving with his own father.

Rey Mysterio just brought back a big name to WWE

At Fastlane, Mysterio just brought back a huge name as part of the LWO to help fight Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

After the faction was left short-handed before the event, he made a call, and as it turns out, an old friend answered - Carlito.

The star returned at Fastlane at the last moment and made the save for the LWO, getting them a big win over Lashley's new faction.

