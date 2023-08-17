Rey Mysterio ties Goldberg's insane record

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has joined Goldberg on a special list.

Goldberg and Mysterio were mainstays in WCW back in the late '90s. While The Icon was a fixture in the main event scene, Mysterio was promoted as a high-flying cruiserweight.

Rey Mysterio recently won the United States Title by defeating Austin Theory on the August 11, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown. He boasts millions of fans across the globe, and his victory received a positive reaction from Wrestling Twitter.

Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter has now pointed out that Mysterio has joined former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg on a special list. Check out the tweet below:

"Superstars who had a championship reign while on the WCW roster in the 1990s & who also had a championship reign while on the WWE roster in the 2020s [so far]: - @Goldberg - @reymysterio. Will any other WCW alum make the list this decade?"

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio has received praise from several top names over the years

A long list of wrestling legends, including Bret Hart, have praised Mysterio over the years. It's not exactly a secret that Hart isn't a fan of Goldberg. He had nothing but praise for Mysterio, though, during his appearance at a K&S Wrestlefest live autograph session. Here's what The Hitman said:

"Another guy that I wish I could've worked with would've been Rey Mysterio because Rey was really as special or unique as Andre The Giant was in a different way," Hart said. "There's only one great masked wrestler in the history of wrestling that was really great, and that's Mysterio." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Mysterio is still in great shape at 48 years old. His fans are beyond excited to see him defend his US Title against the very best that WWE has to offer.

What do you think of this insane statistic? Sound off in the comments section below.