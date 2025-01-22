Rey Mysterio, Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus, and others react as WWE legend gets total knee replacement

Several stars have sent best wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin after he shared a major update. As per Austin, he's now recovering after getting a total knee replacement about two months ago.

Austin suffered a number of injuries during his pro wrestling career. In 2003, a neck injury and others forced him to retire from the business. He returned for one last match, against Kevin Owens, in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38.

Trending

In a new Instagram post, Stone Cold revealed he had a total knee replacement procedure done seven weeks ago and is healing well.

His post received reactions from several stars, as can be seen below:

Stars react to Austin's update (Screevia his Instagram)

Stone Cold on retiring from WWE at 38

Austin wrestled his biggest rival, The Rock, at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. The Rattlesnake lost the match, and it ended up being his last WWE outing before he came back for one more match in 2022.

Here's what Austin told Sportskeeda Wrestling about retiring at 38:

"This is one of my biggest, if not the biggest, passion of my life. So it was very hard for me to walk away at 38. There’s no telling what I would have done if everything else had turned out the same as far as character development. But you know, things along the way, dropping my head forced me to become a fighter , but God, if I could have had that kind of physique and you know, that kind of health that I had in my younger days. The career would have lasted a lot longer.” [H/T Mundo Wrestling]

Stone Cold won his return match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 38 in 2022. He hasn't stepped foot in the ring since then, and it's safe to assume Austin is done with pro wrestling for good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback