Rey Mysterio turns down offer backstage on WWE SmackDown; leaves himself vulnerable

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio turned down a request from his LWO teammates regarding his face-to-face meeting with Logan Paul on SmackDown.

The social media megastar challenged The Master of the 619 to a match for the United States Championship after he defeated Dillion Danis in a boxing match. Mysterio responded to him on Twitter by stating that he isn't hard to find, as he's on the blue brand every Friday night.

On Monday Night RAW this week, it was announced that Logan Paul would return to the company on SmackDown. Before the segment, Rey Mysterio was backstage with Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, and the rest of the LWO.

They asked him whether they could be by his side when he meets Logan Paul, but he turned down the offer as he wanted to handle it alone, leaving him vulnerable.

