Rey Mysterio undergoes medical treatment following WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio defeated Xavier Woods on WWE RAW this week. The former World Champion has been in the business for around thirty years, and it seems he needs to include a lot of treatment into his daily life to continue working at the highest level.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to Instagram to share an update about his recent treatment, which included Cold Laser Therapy and a session in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber.

Mysterio noted that both of these treatments were meant to prolong his current role in WWE and promote a healthier lifestyle.

He claimed that the cold laser treatment reduces inflammation and promotes blood flow, increasing oxygen to the brain and relieving pain. The oxygen chamber supports cellular health and enhances recovery and overall well-being.

At the age of 50, Rey Mysterio is still one of the best high-flying wrestlers in WWE. Although he has talked about retirement, he seems determined to continue doing what he loves for as long as possible.

Rey Mysterio could be part of another WWE Royal Rumble

It's incredible to note that it was almost 20 years ago that Rey Mysterio won the 2006 Royal Rumble and then won the World Championship at WrestleMania 22, yet could now step into the annual Royal Rumble again this weekend.

Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. While most wrestlers retire after receiving this honor, the veteran has continued to wrestle with and inspire a new generation. He has also had the chance to work with his son, Dominik Mysterio.

Mysterio's legacy will never be touched. He continues to defy expectations every time he steps into the ring as a full-time roster member.

