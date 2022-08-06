"In denial that he's no longer there"- Legendary WWE Superstar discloses honest reaction to Vince McMahon's retirement

WWE veteran Rey Mysterio recently opened up about Vince McMahon's recent retirement from WWE.

McMahon left his position as the CEO of the company at the age of 76. Following the announcement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became the co-CEOs of WWE, whereas Triple H became the head of the creative team.

During a conversation with the media at the 2022 Leagues Cup Showcase, Mysterio mentioned that McMahon's retirement was unexpected. He added that although they are still in denial, the Superstars will have to move on and do their work:

“None of us expected it. We still are in denial that he's no longer there, but it is reality and we have to accept it. So we move on, we keep the show up and running." said Mysterio (H/T- Fightful)

Vince Russo highly praised Vince McMahon's work ethic

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was full of praise for Vince McMahon and his work ethic.

In a conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo appreciated McMahon's efforts and hard work. The veteran added that due to the long-term CEO/Chairman's work ethic, other things were sacrificed:

"I said this all the time and I'll never stop saying this. When I was in the wrestling business, I was a workaholic," said Russo. "First one there, last one to leave, and the reason I was successful bro, was because nobody was gonna outwork me. Bro, no matter what time I showed up for work, no matter what time I left, Vince's car was always there, always there, every single day. So the work ethic was second to none. However, when you have that kind of a work ethic Chris, something's getting sacrificed, and things got sacrificed." (41:30-43)

Following McMahon's retirement, numerous stars and legends paid tribute to him and sent messages via social media.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far