Rey Mysterio doesn't want to wrestle against SmackDown star

WWE legend Rey Mysterio is currently one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions alongside his son Dominik Mysterio. Ever since the arrival of Dominik to WWE, fans have been waiting to see a feud and a match between him and his father.

Many are speculating that once the two lose their tag titles, WWE could start a feud between them. However, recently speaking to Alistair McGeorge of the Metro, Rey Mysterio mentioned that there's "no need" for him to wrestle Dominik. He mentioned that it's a blessing for him to share these moments with his son before his retirement. He added that the idea of the two facing each other has been thrown down the trash.

“We actually talked about this a while back, when my son started to train. The more and more we got to spend time together in the ring and outside of the ring, it came to the point where me and my son were like, there’s no need. The connection here is so beautiful, the love – more than father and son, I think we’re like best friends. For the moment, there’s no time for us to even be thinking, ‘how would it be like to face each other?’ We’re enjoying such a great moment right now within our personal lives, within our wrestling careers. For me, it’s a complete blessing, before I end up retiring – to have been able to share these moments with my son. So that thought of possibly facing each other, I think was thrown down the trash a while back," said Rey Mysterio.

What could be next for Rey Mysterio and Dominik on SmackDown?

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Rey Mysterio lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Hell in a Cell match. The week prior, Reigns had viciously attacked both him and Dominik. We might see the latter step up to challenge The Tribal Chief soon, possibly even on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Another possible direction for Rey Mysterio and Dominik could be to feud against The Usos, with Jey and Jimmy Uso challenging them for the SmackDown tag team titles. There have been rumors of WWE wanting to put the titles on The Usos, and we might see the two teams face each other at WWE Money in the Bank 2021, or at SummerSlam.

Would love to thank everyone for the love & support for last night. I’ve been blessed with my career from day 1 in 1989, and now to be able to live such a memorable moment like this one creating history with my son.

