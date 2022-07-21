Rey Mysterio wants to give his mask to former champion after retirement 

Rey Mysterio has commented on retirement plans and who he wants to carry on his legacy after he hangs up his boots.

The Master of the 619 will celebrate his 20th anniversary in WWE next week on Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden. During his lengthy career, the wrestling veteran has held multiple titles and shared the ring with many legends such as The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, and Eddie Guerrero.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rey Mysterio commented on his son Dominik's progress in the ring. He stated that he would like to see the latter carry his iconic mask after retirement.

“My next goal is to eventually be able to look for a great plan of retirement. I also want to make sure my son is set. I’m really enjoying his evolution. We’re still seeing a lot of growth with Dominik. I always have to remind myself he hasn’t been doing this for very long," said Rey. "He’s doing very well, and I push him to do better every single time he’s in the ring, I want to hang up the mask down the road, and hopefully see Dominik carry that mask and continue with the Mysterio legacy."

Rey Mysterio on working alongside Dominik in WWE

The Mysterios have been working together in WWE for a while now. They have won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, making them the first-ever father-son tag team champions in the history of the company.

During the same interview, Rey Mysterio disclosed that working alongside his son has been a dream come true, and he's enjoying it very much.

“I’ve been passionate about this since Day 1, and it’s been even more special since Dom’s wanted to follow in my footsteps. He wants to continue the Mysterio legacy. He started training six years ago and, in that time, we’ve had so many memories I’ll cherish for the rest of my life. It’s been a dream come true.”

Rey and Dominik are currently feuding with Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day. The two parties are scheduled to collide on RAW next week in a tag team match.

What are your favorite Rey Mysterio moments? Sound off in the comments below!

