"Those two guys" - Rey Mysterio wants to face two former Universal Champions for the first time in WWE

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio has named Kevin Owens and Finn Balor as the two stars he'd like to wrestle.

The Master of the 619 has never faced either star in a singles match in WWE before. A one-on-one match between him, Balor, and The Prizefighter would undoubtedly be an interesting bout.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk in a press conference, Rey Mysterio stated that facing Kevin Owens and Finn Balor is at the top of his list.

“I’ve been keeping a close eye on Kevin Owens,” said Mysterio. “He and I have never clashed one-on-one. (...) not too long ago, with Seth, and Finn, and myself. But Kevin Owens is a guy that I’ve had my eyes on. Finn Balor is another guy that I would love to go out there and just compete [with] one-on-one. Those two guys are definitely at the top of my list right now.”

Rey Mysterio comments on being the cover star of WWE 2K22

Mysterio has been revealed as the cover star of the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game, which is set to be released in March.

He shared his thoughts on being the poster boy by stating that it means something special to him.

“It is something that is very special to me,” said Mysterio. “Because of all the years I put into this business, a lot of the feedback that I get back from fans is, ‘Rey, you’re one of my favorite superstars that I love to pick when I play WWE 2K. So to hear that and now be on the cover, this is it.”

Mysterio has been confirmed for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match, which is set to take place in a couple of days. His son Dominik will also compete in the bout.

