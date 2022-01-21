"Before I hang up the mask" - Rey Mysterio wants to have a WrestleMania moment with Dominik

Before retirement, Rey Mysterio wants to have a big WrestleMania moment with his son, Dominik Mysterio. The WWE stalwart also recalled his in-ring experience with the young star.

The duo has been working as a tag team on WWE programming for several months. The pair have found immense success and captured the SmackDown Tag Team titles. They are the first father-son pair to win the coveted titles.

In a recent press conference, Mysterio stated that the opportunity to share the ring with his son has been quite remarkable for him. He never thought that he would be able to live this moment.

“Being able to share the ring with Dominik is very special to me. I never thought I’d be able to live out this moment, yet here we are,” said Mysterio.

During the conversation, Mysterio added that he hopes to share a WrestleMania moment with Dominik before he retires from in-ring competition.

“There’s definitely a WrestleMania moment for us to experience. I want to have a WrestleMania moment with my son before I hang up the mask,” said Mysterio. (H/T-Sports Illustrated)

Dominik could become a Royal Rumble winner like his father, Rey Mysterio

In 2006, Rey Mysterio won the Royal Rumble by eliminating Randy Orton in the closing stages. He went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22 in a Triple Threat match featuring Orton and Kurt Angle.

Fast forward to 2022, Mysterio's son, Dominik, now has the chance to replicate the feat. As announced recently, both Mysterios will be a part of the Royal Rumble 2022.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble

Dominik will be competing in the 30-man Rumble, hoping to win in what would be one of the biggest underdog stories in WWE history. The victory would see him challenge for either the WWE or Universal Championship at this year's WrestleMania. a

If he manages to win a world title at the biggest stage as his father did, it could very well be a fitting WrestleMania moment for the father-son duo.

