"A Latino a**-whooping" - Rey Mysterio warns RAW Superstars of a terrible beatdown

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has some tough words for The Miz and Logan Paul ahead of their WrestleMania clash.

Rey and Dominik picked up a win over the Hurt Business on this week's RAW. After the match, Miz and Logan Paul tried to ambush the Mysterios but got laid out. Rey and Dominik nearly hit Paul with a Double 619 before The Miz pulled his partner out of harm's way.

On RAW Talk, Kevin Patrick caught up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to get their thoughts on WrestleMania. Rey was confident of their chances against Miz and Logan after the brief exchange this week on RAW. The Master of the 619 stated that Logan Paul realized what he was in for after taking a few shots from Rey this week:

"Not the night we were expecting but I'll tell you something. When Logan was picking me up and I took that first shot to his gut, I felt him flinch, I felt him tighten up, he felt the strength. He knows what's coming to him at WrestleMania." (02:49)

Rey finished with a dire warning to The Miz and Logan Paul ahead of The Show of Shows:

"At WrestleMania, we're going to enforce the Mysterio law. A Latino a**-whooping." (03:23)

Rey Mysterio is the cover star for WWE 2K22

Rey Mysterio features as the cover star for the latest iteration of WWE's official video game, WWE 2K22.

The game celebrates Rey's long career in the business with an entire showcase mode consisting of classic matches. The Master of the 619 himself narrates some of the stories behind the thrilling encounters. With this mode, fans can relive the awe-inspiring moments and matches of the legendary luchador.

