Rey Mysterio to face former WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber

WWE legend Rey Mysterio is the latest superstar to be added to the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19th.

The Master of the 619 will face off against The Miz at the premium live event. The drama between two superstars has begun to get very personal in the past few weeks, with The Miz involving Rey's son Dominik as a tool to get under Mysterio Sr's skin.

During a tag team match between The Mysterios and Alpha Academy this past Monday, Miz interferred costing Rey and Dominik the victory.

Miz and Rey have only faced off on a few occasions during their careers, including a battle on RAW for the WWE championship in 2010. However, it has arguably never been this personal between the two superstars.

WWE confirmed that the The Miz and Mysterio will meet at Elimination Chamber after Monday Night RAW went off the air

Rey Mysterio is ready to face the Miz at Elimination Chamber

With The Miz costing Rey and Dominik a win in the match this Monday, The Mysterios seemed to have had more than enough of The Awesome One getting involved in their business.

In an interview with Sarah Schreiber on WWE's YouTube channel, Rey Mysterio spoke of his anger towards both The Miz and The Miz's wife, Maryse.

"They're on a mission to make everyone's life here in the WWE miserable. They accomplished it tonight with me and my son, they accomplished it with edge. But come this Saturday, I'm gonna shut his trap up so bad that he's gonna regret ever stepping in the ring with me." from 0:22-0:37

