Rey Mysterio is willing to put his mask on the line against top WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has accomplished it all as a professional wrestler for over thirty years. The Master of 619 recently spoke about putting his mask on the line against a top star.

Rey Mysterio has had one of the most intense ongoing storylines in the Stamford-based promotion as he has been at odds with his son Dominik Mysterio. The tension peaked when Dominik turned on Rey and sided with The Judgment Day. The two have crossed paths on numerous occasions, and Rey has often stood victorious over Dom.

During an interview with CBS Sports, the Hall of Famer was asked who would be his last opponent or which star he would pick for his retirement match. The Master of 619 stated that he would like to put his mask on the line against Dominik Mysterio in the perfect scenario.

"Wow, you caught me off guard with that one. I mean, obviously, in the perfect scenario, Dominik [Mysterio] would be the right person. Not necessarily to retire me, but to put what matters the most for me on the line and that's my mask. Something I would be willing to do. (From 14:20 to 14:45)

Rey Mysterio has faced top WWE star twice at WrestleMania

Rey Mysterio has had a deeply personal story with Dominik Mysterio after Dom betrayed his father and decided to join The Judgment Day. The feud went on for months across both brands, as the two were separated for a while.

At the beginning of 2023, Dominik and Rey Mysterio came face-to-face after Dom insulted his mother and sister on national television. Rey Mysterio reached his breaking point and accepted a match against Dom at WrestleMania 39.

After defeating his son, the two went to separate brands with their respective factions. Earlier this year, the two reignited their feud after Santos Escobar turned on Rey Mysterio and Latino World Order on WWE SmackDown.

Later, Andrade El Idolo joined the fray on WWE SmackDown and agreed to team up with Rey to face Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL. The team of babyfaces won the tag team match during the two-night event in Philadelphia.

